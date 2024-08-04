Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, season 3, star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03 Further Explores Kirk/Spock Bond

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley on Season 3 and further exploring Kirk (Wesley) and Spock's (Peck) growing bond.

By the time the "Star Trek" Universe panel presentation during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) wrapped up, fans of the popular franchise were treated to a whole lot of news and updates to process. So, what did we learn about what's ahead with the third season (and beyond) of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds? During the presentation, a first-look clip was released (above, along with preview images) that finds the crew forced to become Vulcans to complete a mission – but let's just say that it doesn't quite work for Carol Kane's Pelia. In addition, we learned that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) had been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby and that Martin Quinn's Scotty had been upped to a series regular. That brings us to this weekend's Star Trek: Las Vegas fan event, with Paul Wesley (Captain James T. Kirk) dropping some hints about the upcoming season – and, in particular, addressing if the growing bond between Kirk and Peck's Spock will be explored further.

"We have some amazing stuff in season 3. Yeah, it's a slow burn," Wesley shared during a spotlight panel. "You don't wanna, out of the gate, explore everything. It's nice to have the characters slowly get to know one another because that friendship is so important to this series. It's really nice to [give] sprinkles and hints of what's to come. Hints of how connected they will be, even though they could not be more opposite. Kirk and Spock are very yin and yang in a good way. But we explore that… The short answer is yes. We very much explore that in season 3. But I think we intentionally let it slowly build."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

