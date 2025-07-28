Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour" Images

We've got the image gallery for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 4: "A Space Adventure Hour" - take a look!

Article Summary Check out new images from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 4, "A Space Adventure Hour"

Executive producers teased surprises and genre twists at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

The Jonathan Frakes-directed episode features a murder mystery theme and holodeck dangers

The episode will also stream for free July 31–August 6 on multiple Paramount+ platforms, including YouTube

If you're a fan of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, then you had a lot to like about this past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. "There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet (which you can check out below). "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." But that was far from all, with attendees also getting an early look at what's ahead with S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour." Along with the official key art poster and overview for the Jonathan Frakes-directed, murder mystery-themed episode, we also have an image gallery that was released earlier today. And don't forget that "A Space Adventure Hour" will also be available to stream for free beginning Thursday, July 31, through Wednesday, August 6, on Pluto TV, Paramount+ channels on Amazon, Apple, and Roku, the Free Content Hub on Paramount+, and the Paramount+ YouTube channel.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E04: "A Space Adventure Hour"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 4: "A Space Adventure Hour" – When La'An (Christina Chong) tests a prototype holodeck with a fictional case only she can solve, the consequences of failure get greater and greater, with the Enterprise hanging in the balance. Directed by Jonathan Frakes and written by Dana Horgan & Kathryn Lyn.

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

