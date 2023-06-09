Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: paramount plus, preview, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Preview, BTS Look Released

The Ready Room's Wil Wheaton, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck offer a special look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2.

It's hard to believe that we're now less than a week away from the second season premiere of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. And just to make sure that viewers are able to quickly get back into their comfort zones, The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) is checking in with Mount, Romijn, and Peck for a special look at what's to come – and they cover a lot of ground.

Here's a look at what Mount, Romijn, and Peck had to share with Wheaton regarding the second season as well as a preview of what's ahead for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Stars Wesley & Peck on Season 2

During a roundtable interview in support of the second season, Paul Wesley confirmed that his Kirk wouldn't be making an appearance in the crossover. From there, Peck discussed what it was like working with Quaid and how the term "Spoimler" came to be. "I met Jack [Quaid] a few years ago at a convention, and we had such a nice connection right off the bat. I remember thinking at that time, 'I'd love to work with this guy.' He's also from LA, we just share a lot of similar contexts. And it was so much fun working with him," Peck shared – and as for where "Spoimler" came from?

"Jonathan Frakes, who directed the episode, coined us 'Spoimler,' which is a hybrid of our names Spock and Boimler. And that just made me so happy to have this joke with Jonathan Frakes, who I just revere," the actor shared. As for how much of their moments were scripted compared to improvised, Peck shared that Quaid "had a little more leeway" to experiment. "I didn't do much improvising because I pretty much stay on rails as Spock. It's quite difficult to improvise when he's speaking about some matters of science," Peck explained. "But Jack, I think, had a little more leeway with that. And he did improvise, which was really fun."

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

