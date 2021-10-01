Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Honors Series' 34th Anniversary

It was hard to imagine at one point that Star Trek would continue in some form following its cancellation from NBC in 1969 after three seasons. Thanks to a committed fanbase, Star Wars, and theatrical releases, the franchise was able to survive with new casts starting in 1987 in Star Trek: The Next Generation fronted by no other than The Original Series creator Gene Roddenberry himself. While the franchise saw a new life on syndication and now streaming thanks in part to his son Rob Roddenberry to carry on his legacy, the cast of TNG are taking it to social media to commemorate its premiere "Encounter at Farpoint."

Celebrating Over Three Decades of TNG

Star Trek: The Next Generation ran for seven seasons, which became the standard for its successors in Deep Space Nine and Voyager before Enterprise's cancellation after five seasons on UPN in 2005 halted the streak. The franchise wouldn't see another series until 2017 with Discovery. Starting TNG's 34th anniversary is star Patrick Stewart, who manages to be the first Trek actor to lead two series with the current Paramount+ series Picard as captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise D and later, E in the films. The actor shows a picture of himself reviewing a script.

Sitting in my trailer yesterday listening to @ClassicalKUSC, the presenter said he had a quiz question. Name this famous TV series that the following music is from. It was Star Trek TNG, no doubt. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vjiB6t3DLy — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) September 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Then he said that it was the 34th anniversary of the first airing of TNG. That was a good feeling to both look back on and extraordinary to look around as there I was preparing to spend another day on a Starship. 2/2 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) September 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Jean-Luc Picard's original Number One (not to be confused with his furry faithful companion) William Riker's real-life counterpart Jonathan Frakes had to dust off his Starfleet uniform to be in front of a camera again after almost exclusively directing since his days on TNG. Frakes posted the cast in photo portraits showing off their silliest looks from himself, Stewart, LeVar Burton, Denise Crosby, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Wil Wheaton, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner.

Burton hosted the series' legacy moment for Star Trek Day. McFadden took time to react to some fan tweets commemorating the premiere.