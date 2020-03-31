"Star Trek: TNG" Cast Celebrates Marina Sirtis' Birthday – Safely

The cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation is very close. Marina Sirtis, who played Deanna Troi on the series, celebrated her birthday with fellow castmates – but they did it the smart and healthy way. Her friends joined her from their respective homes via online conference – doing their part to promote the importance of social distancing and self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sirtis shared her experience on Twitter – which you can check out below.

I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present. #TNGRules. pic.twitter.com/p669BFyfkK — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) March 30, 2020

In the conference call were (from L-R) Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher), Brent Spiner (Data), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), and Sirtis.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, TNG helped revitalize the Star Trek franchise from the 1980s-1990s. Sirtis played the U.S.S. Enterprise-D's counselor for all seven seasons and four films. She reprised her role on Star Trek: Picard sharing a cabin with Riker in the first season episode "Nepenthe". Spiner is the only other TNG cast member to appear. Jonathan Del Arco's Hugh – introduced in TNG as a guest star – also made his return in Picard in a recurring role.

"Star Trek: TNG": Reunited & It Feels So Good

Despite not appearing in Stewart's series, Dorn and Burton visited their friends on set when CBS shot the episode "Nepenthe". Producers made the point not to include too many TNG legacy characters to better distinguish Picard from The Next Generation. Due to the events of the season finale, we likely will never see the full crew of the Enterprise-D assemble again.

Obviously, if we see Worf, Geordi, Beverly, and Will again depend if Picard showrunners Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Kirsten Beyer have any plans for season two that makes sense for any of them to get involved. There's a good chance we see Riker again given his awesome standoff with Oh in the season finale.