Star Trek Universe Remembers, Honors Actor Kenneth Mitchell

Members of the Star Trek Universe (including William Shatner, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Paradise & others) honored the late actor Kenneth Mitchell.

Kenneth Mitchell, who's built a robust career since his debut in 2001 while becoming an inspirational story from his battle with ALS during his time in Star Trek, passed at the age of 49. The actor's family released a statement through social media writing, "With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend" attached with his obituary. Mitchell made his onscreen debut in the Showtimes series Leap Years. Some of his earlier roles include Showtimes' Odyssey 5, Disney's Miracle (2004), ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' CBS: Miami, and The Unit before landing the role of Eric Green in the drama mystery series Jericho.

Star Trek: Tributes Pour in for Kenneth Mitchell

As a favorite of TV and film, Mitchell, in recent years, remained active with his more recent notable work in Marvel's Captain Marvel, AppleTV+ See, and was recently on the Hulu series The Old Man opposite Jeff Bridges. He built another level to his career in Star Trek, playing multiple characters on the animated Lower Decks and the live-action Discovery. One of his most notable roles in "Trek" was in Discovery season three as Aurellio, a human scientist working for the Emerald Chain. Many from across the Star Trek universe paid tribute (and continue to pay tribute) to Mitchell, including Star Trek: Discovery executive producer Michelle Paradise, The Original Series star William Shatner, Voyager stars Robert Picardo and Jeri Ryan (Picard), and StarTrek.com – though many more tributes were being paid as we wrote this.

."We love you, Ken. What an absolute gift and privilege to have known you…. Please help support his family if you can. #YNWA," Paradise wrote. "I am so saddened to read this. Kenneth and I were Twitter/X friends. We met a few times at conventions and spent some time exchanging DMs here. He had such a positive outlook on life despite everything going on. He will be missed. Condolences to his family. 😔" Shatner shared. "RIP, Mr. Mitchell. Your courage inspired so many," Picardo wrote. As per Mitchell's request, the family set up a page in support of ALS research and his children.

