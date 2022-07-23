Star Trek Universe: Welcome to Bleeding Cool's SDCC 2022 Live Blog!

Welcome to the third day of San Diego Comic-Con, "Star Trek" fans! And since you're reading this, we're guessing you know what today is. That's right, Paramount+ is bringing the cast and creative teams from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to Hall H to take part in three back-to-back conversations for fans to enjoy. Moderated by actor/director Lea Thompson, panelists will have the opportunity to discuss the latest seasons of their respective series and tease fans with what's still to come. And with this being SDCC, there might just be an extra surprise or two along the way. Thankfully, you're here to check out what Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth has to share live from the panel with our official live blog.

Star Trek: Picard cast members scheduled to appear include Sir Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry. Star Trek: Lower Decks is expected to feature voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis and creator and executive producer Mike McMahan, executive producers Kurtzman and Roddenberry. And for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, viewers can expect Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and Paul Wesley, along with executive producers Henry Alonso Myers, Kurtzman, and Roddenberry.

Star Trek Universe: SDCC 2022 Live Blog

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, premiering on August 25th:

Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign D'Vana Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Samathan Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O'Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T'Ana) star. Produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, and developed/created by McMahan, the animated series is executive produced by McMahan, Alex Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment), Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment), Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout).