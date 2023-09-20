Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV, YouTube | Tagged: paramount, star trek, The Next Generation, youtube

Star Trek: very Short Treks E03: Riker Needs a "First Contact" Do-Over

Jonathan Frakes, Dana Snyder, Gates McFadden, and Sarah Sherman star in Star Trek: very Short Treks Episode 3 "Worst Contact."

When we checked out the first episode of Star Trek: very Short Treks (courtesy of Star Trek Day), we knew it was exactly the kind of mash-up between the long-running franchise and that "Adult Swim sensibility" that we had been looking for. That said, based on some social media reactions – not everyone agrees. Of course, they are wrong. Oh, so wrong. The all-new series of promotional spots are done in the style of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" and features some fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe. After getting a sense of the wonderfully twisted humor that would be in play with an official trailer, "Skin a Cat" convinced us that there needs to be a campaign to make this into a series… and that only continued into last week's edition, "Holiday Party." That brings us to this week's promo, "Worst Contact" – starring the voices of Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Dana Snyder (Bragu), Gates McFadden (Dr. Crusher), and Sarah Sherman (Mucara). And while we don't want to spoil exactly where things go with this week's "First Contact" efforts – let's just say that Riker and Dr. Crusher find themselves in a sticky situation. A very, very disgusting sticky situation. One that involves microwaved fish and reality television…

Stemming from creative consultant Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks, Star Trek: Short Treks), the third animated spot launched today, exclusively on StarTrek.com and the official Star Trek YouTube channel – with two additional animated spots rolling out weekly on Wednesdays through October 4 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Now, here's a look at "Worst Contact" (with the following two weeks bringing us: September 27 – "Holograms, All the Way Down" and October 4 – "Walk, Don't Run"):

Created by Kelly and produced by Awesome Inc., Star Trek: very Short Treks is executive produced by Kelly & Ashley Kohler. Brandon Betts serves as supervising producer, with Hawkins producing. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer:

