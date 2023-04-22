Star Trek: Wil Wheaton, Jeri Ryan & Terry Matalas Talk "Picard" Finale On The Ready Room, Wil Wheaton, Jeri Ryan & Showrunner Terry Matalas discuss the main takeaways from Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation."

When Wil Wheaton offered fans the heads-up on Thursday that The Ready Room episode that's set to do a deep dive into the series finale of Star Trek: Picard wouldn't drop until this weekend, we got our hopes up that a little something extra might be coming along with it. Since the "Picard" finale was this week, there wouldn't be a new episode for Wheaton to preview at the end of the podcast. But that didn't mean that Paramount+ wouldn't be willing to share a preview for the second season of the Anson Mount, Ethan Peck & Rebecca Romijn-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – but we didn't get one. Dammit. But more than making up for it, we have Wheaton joined by Jeri Ryan (Seven Of Nine) and Executive Producer & Showrunner Terry Matalas to break down all of the big takeaways from "The Last Generation." Plus, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the episode with the cast and crew of Star Trek: Picard, learn more about how the season's score came to life, and more.

Here's a look at the last episode of The Ready Room for the "Picard" era – but the podcast will be back this summer for "Strange New Worlds" (with previews for the second season following):

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to launch its second season on June 15th, here's a look at the official teaser that was released earlier this week (followed by a rundown of the cast as well as a look at a preview for the upcoming series that was released back in September 2022):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.