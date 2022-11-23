Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi: Ashley Eckstein on Padme Scene Reaction

The Star Wars animated universe allows fans to revisit iconic scenes from different perspectives, as was the case in Tales of the Jedi. While star Ashley Eckstein was able to reprise the role she originally played in The Clone Wars, the anthology series showed what Ahsoka Tano was doing during Padmé's funeral as originally depicted in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. She quietly mourned her friend amidst the crowd with her Jedi identity kept hidden from the watchful eye of the Empire.

Star Wars: Eckstein's Thoughts on Ahsoka's Relationship with Padmé

The actress shared her thoughts by responding to a fan on Twitter. "Well, Hera, I love it when we get to see Ahsoka with fellow female characters," she said. "They're some of my favorite episodes. When Ahsoka and Padmé would team up, I really loved seeing their friendship. Of course, in the 'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' scene that Ahsoka at Padmé's funeral was absolutely heartbreaking, and I think it shows how much she cared for Padmé. Then I loved seeing the relationship between Ahsoka and her mom. I think female friendships and relationships are so important, and Ahsoka was definitely the benefactor of so many caring women in her life, whether it was the love and compassion from her mom or whether it's the teaching and friendship from Padmé. Those relationships definitely played a powerful role in who Ahsoka eventually becomes."

Eckstein would reprise Ahsoka for other Star Wars animated series like Rebels and Forces of Destiny. Playing the character's live-action counterpart is Rosario Dawson, who made her franchise debut on The Mandalorian. She also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett and will star in her own Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+. Tales of the Jedi, which reunites Eckstein with her TCW co-stars, is available to stream on Disney+.