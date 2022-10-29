Ahsoka: Ashley Eckstein Meets Live-Action Counterpart Rosario Dawson

When Rosario Dawson was introduced in the Star Wars universe as the live-action version of animated favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, original voice actress Ashley Eckstein gave her ringing endorsement. Even as Dawson continues playing the character in The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming live-action series Ahsoka, Eckstein continues to voice the character in newer animated projects in Tales of the Jedi. It was inevitable after 14 years of voicing the character that Eckstein would visit Dawson on the set of her series.

"I've been waiting to meet her for three years, and I was so excited," Eckstein told EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "It was such an incredible moment." As the actress reunited with her Clone Wars co-stars in James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker) on Tales of the Jedi, Eckstein answered more definitively on whether she makes a cameo as Lanter did on The Mandalorian.

"I don't wanna start a rumor. People are like, 'She's on the set. She played a character.' No, it was just a set visit," Eckstein said. "So I have not filmed a cameo for the Ahsoka series." She is open to the possibility should it get renewed for season two. "I talk about throwing your dreams out into the universe, so it would be a dream come true if I got to do a cameo because my background is in live-action." When it came to returning to play her again on Tales, "It was just incredible. You know, I never take anything for granted. Every single time I finish a project, I never think, 'Okay, well, what's the next one?' I just look at it with gratitude, and I'm just so happy that I still get to voice Ahsoka all these years later."

For more Tales of the Jedi and her franchise future, you can check out the whole EW interview here.