Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Lucasfilm, Disney+ Announce Season 2 in 2022

With Lucasfilm and Disney+'s animated "Clone Wars" spinoff Star Wars: The Bad Batch readies for its two-part season finale starting this Friday… what's that? Oh yeah, I wrote "season finale" because the studio and streaming service made it official this morning. That's right, "The Batch" will be back in 2022 for a second round of action and intrigue- marking the occasion via social media.

Here's a look at the announcement clip that went live earlier today making the second season official:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the animated streaming series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsOmYpP4UDU)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sizzle | The Bad Batch | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB9DIxdB198)

Dee Bradley Baker voices Clone Force 99 aka "The Bad Batch" (Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo) and Captain Rex. In addition, the series' voice cast will also include Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Stephen Stanton as Grand Moff Tarkin, and Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera. Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, SW: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) executive produce. Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, SW Rebels) will co-executive produce with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) producing. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.

