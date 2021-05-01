Star Wars: The Bad Batch Poster Has Crosshair In Its- Well, You Know

Another day closer to Tuesday's "May the 4th" celebration means another day for Lucasfilm and Disney+'s upcoming animated spinoff from the beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars to debut another key art poster introducing (or re-introducing) viewers to Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo ahead of the Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere. Following up on looks at Hunter, Echo, and Tech, take a moment to meet the steely gaze of Crosshair- the squad's resident marksman who never misses.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ have also been releasing mini-profile clips for the members of Clone Force 99- here's an updated look at our previous three:

The fearless leader. See Hunter in action in Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, streaming May the 4th

Newest member of the crew. Watch Echo with his squad in Star Wars: #TheBadBatch streaming May the 4th

He'll solve any problem. Tech has all the answers in Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, streaming May the 4th

For a look back at where things stand with Clone Force 99, check out the clip below- with Star Wars: The Bad Batch set to premiere on Tuesday, May 4:

Here's a look at the new official trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch– with the series set to premiere on Tuesday, May 4, with a special 70-minute opener, with following episodes premiering on Fridays starting May 7:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

For Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, the upcoming series is just the next chapter in the streamer's commitment to an animated SW universe moving forward. "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," explained Chu. "While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Dee Bradley Baker voices Clone Force 99 aka "The Bad Batch" (Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo) and Captain Rex. In addition, the series' voice cast will also include Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Stephen Stanton as Grand Moff Tarkin, and Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera. Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, SW: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) executive produce. Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, SW Rebels) will co-executive produce with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) producing. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.