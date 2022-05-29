Star Wars: The Bad Batch Shares 30 Star Wars Celebration Panel Images

Before this year's edition of Star Wars Celebration wrapped up on Sunday, EP & Supervising Director Brad Rau, EP & Head Writer Jen Corbett, Story Editor Matt Michnovetz, and actors Dee Bradley Baker (The Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) made sure that fans of Star Wars: The Bad Batch didn't leave empty-handed. During a panel looking back at the first season, a new teaser trailer and logo were released offering enough teasers to keep fans speculating between now and when it premiere this fall (yes, that's the Emperor you're seeing…).

With the 16-episode second season set to hit Disney+ this fall, here's a look at the official trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, followed by a season overview and a gallery of images from today's panel:

Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.