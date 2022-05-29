Star Wars: The Bad Batch S02 Trailer: Long Road Ahead Begins This Fall

Back in August 2021, ahead of its season finale, Lucasfilm and Disney+ confirmed that the animated "Clone Wars" spinoff Star Wars: The Bad Batch would be back in 2022 for another round of action and intrigue. Nine months later, fans are learning some of what they can expect with Sunday's "Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2" panel at Star Wars Celebration. Panel host David Collins welcomed EP & Supervising Director Brad Rau, EP & Head Writer Jen Corbett, Story Editor Matt Michnovetz, and actors Dee Bradley Baker (The Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) to the stage to cover highlights from the first season and drop some hints as to what's still to come. Here's a rundown of some highlights:

Because why shouldn't he be at every panel? Dave Filoni appeared on stage to introduce the panelists.

"I just want to get it right for the fans." – Bradley Baker (in Wrecker voice)

"There was a want for more clone stories and Dave Filoni asked, 'how can we give these guys their own show?'" – Corbett

"It's such a turning point for the clones." – Corbett (on knowing the series would start with Order 66)

Redemption for Crosshair? "Can I be redeemed? I often wrestle with this question myself." – Bradley Baker (as Crosshair), though Rau questions if Crosshair is looking for redemption this season.

Corbett's favorite moment from the first season was pairing up Omega and Hera and how nice it was to see two young characters interacting as opposed to being "surrounded by her space dads."

"I've really loved Omega's experience with the wild and crazy animals she comes in contact with. She's never phased by them. She always finds a way to empathize with them. And of course, Wrecker is like her fun big brother!" – Ang

"Wow!" Moment: Now this is impressive. Seems Bradley Baker records all of his lines (for all his characters) in a single take. As Ang puts it, "He's an amazing artist!"

Live Script Read: With Rau reading stage directions, Ang and Bradley Baker perform a three-minute scene from the first season as Bradley Baker runs through all of his characters similar to when he's recording.

"The great writing on this show is what makes this whole ship fly. That is why it touches you and affects you. Hats off to the writing." – Bradley Baker

George Lucas-Approved: George Lucas is heavily involved in the series. "Shout out to George. He really wanted to do this show." – Michnovetz

Filoni first suggested they use Fennic Shand in the series, with Corbett revealing that the creative team was able to screen Ming-Na Wen's first turn as the bounty hunter in The Mandalorian early. Corbett was a big fan of showing the up-and-coming bounty hunter compared to a veteran like Cad Bane.

Season 2 Preview: A scene from the first episode of the second season is screened, as the team sports a new orangish look to their armor and Omega is turning a bunch of killer crabs (???) into target practice- and yes, she's older and sporting armor of her own. "Omega is a little older but she still has so much heart," said Rau. "I really love the choice to center the story around a child. To find not just a soldiers' way but how to raise a child to find her superpower as this world shifts from the Republic," Bradley Baker added. Also, Season 2 poster was revealed and is being given out to attendees. The subtitle/tagline for the season: "Long Road Ahead."

Season 2 Trailer Released & Guess Who Makes an Appearance?

It is time for the new Era. Watch the trailer for the new season of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch. Coming to @DisneyPlus this Fall. pic.twitter.com/kW0rOqd93K — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet