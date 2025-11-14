Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, star trek: discovery, Starfleet Academy

Starfleet Academy: Martin-Green Teases "Discovery" Crossover Chances

Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green (Boston Blue) teases crossover possibilities with showrunner Alex Kurtzman's Starfleet Academy.

As the cast of Star Trek: Discovery was collectively disappointed not getting a season six, it spawned a few spinoffs along the way. First, following season two, we got Strange New Worlds to pick up The Original Series prequel story in the 23rd century, and now, the upcoming Starfleet Academy, set in the 32nd century, where Discovery left off in 2024. What is already known is that a few of the crew of the USS Discovery plan to stick around in some form in guest appearances with Mary Wiseman's Lt. Sylvia Tilly, who's embracing her instructor role at the Academy. She'll be joined by Tig Notaro's Commander Jett Reno and the presiding Fleet Admiral of Starfleet, Charles Vance (Oded Fehr). While promoting her latest police procedural series, Boston Blue, star Sonequa Martin-Green teased fans of the huge potential in what Starfleet Academy can bring in terms of crossover potential on top of its already stacked cast of new faces and Trek veterans, according to Matt Mitovich's Inside Line via TrekMovie.com.

When responding to a fan question about a potential Captain Michael Burnham return, the Walking Dead alum teased, "'Let me tell you something—it would be so much fun. I'll put it like that, and I will also say that Alex Kurtzman did it on purpose. He put SFA in the same timeline so that there would be the potential for crossovers. There's a lot of opportunity there, and that's exciting." Martin-Green's journey in Star Trek is unlike any other main character in that Michael started as a first officer/science officer before getting court martialed, demoted to provisional status, restored to original rank, and promoted to captain. By the series finale in "Life, Itself," we get a flashforward to see her promoted to admiral.

Meanwhile, Garrett Wang's Harry Kim could never get a break past ensign his entire run in Star Trek: Voyager until almost 30 years later with Lower Decks as the animated comedy finally addressed this grave injustice. Starfleet Academy, which also stars Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins. Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner, Paul Giamatti, and featuring the return of Voyager alum Robert Picardo, premieres January 15, 2026, on Paramount+.

