Starfleet Academy: WWE's Becky Lynch Teases Upcoming Star Trek Series

WWE's Becky Lynch shared what it was like joining the Star Trek universe and teased Paramount+'s upcoming spinoff series Starfleet Academy.

Like many of her wrestling contemporaries, Becky Lynch occasionally dabbles in Hollywood projects when not beating up her opponents in a WWE ring. Before making her in-ring return to team up with Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and win the Women's Tag Team Championship and since losing the titles, turning on her, and subsequently battled her former partner at the promotion's most recent premium live event at Backlash, Lynch joined the cast of Paramount+'s latest Star Trek spinoff series Starfleet Academy, the first set in the 32nd century which was preceded by the streamer's first franchise series in Discovery. The multi-time champion and actress spoke with Variety to share what little she can about her time filming since the announcement of her joining in December 2024.

Becky Lynch on Joining the Cast of 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' as "Bridge Crew"

"I'm not sure how much I can give away, other than it was an amazing experience," Lynch said. "I'm on the bridge crew, and filming on the bridge, it was one of the most amazing sets I've ever been on. Alex Kurtzman, the director and writer, is such a wonderful person to work with and learn from. Paul Giamatti is there, Holly Hunter. Just being in their presence, learning from them, working opposite them, was amazing."

Before joining the Star Trek franchise, Lynch admitted she wasn't a diehard fan but grew to love arguably the most beloved Irish figure in the series, Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney), in the syndicated The Next Generation in a recurring role and Deep Space Nine as part of its main cast. "I grew up when 'Star Trek' was one of the two shows that was on TV in Ireland, on whatever four channels we had, so it was always on in the background," she said. "I can't say that I sat down and watched, but I did love the movies. And Colm Meaney. We all love Colm Meaney, any time he was on, you sit down and watch that."

Lynch also recalled the day her husband and WWE star, Seth Rollins visited with their daughter. "They came to set one day. Roux was a little overwhelmed by the size of everything, I think, but it was awesome," she said. Rollins was set to make his Marvel debut in Captain America: Brave New World (2025) before his scenes ended up getting cut. Lynch's previous roles include the NBC biographical comedy Young Rock as legendary musician Cyndi Lauper and the animated film Rumble. She dropped her stage name, playing herself, and was credited as her real name, Rebecca Quin, in an episode of Showtime's Billions. For more, including her WWE feuds with Valkyria and Bayley, working with AEW's Maxwell Jacob Freeman (MJF) on Netflix's upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, and her acting career, you can check out the complete interview.

