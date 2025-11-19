Posted in: Amazon Studios, Current News, Movies, TV | Tagged: stargate

Stargate: Amazon Orders Series from Martin Gero; EPs Devlin, Emmerich

Amazon ordered a new Stargate series from Martin Gero (NBC's Blindspot, "Stargate" universe), with Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich executive-producing.

Amazon MGM Studios just made a whole lot of "Stargate" fans very happy on Wednesday, announcing that a new series was on its way from Martin Gero (NBC's Blindspot, "Stargate" universe). Gero, consulting producers Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, Darren Sumner from GateWorld.net, and David Read from DialTheGate.com participated in a video conversation that announced the news and provided more details on what viewers can expect. Gero will serve as series creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the new Stargate series. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) will serve as executive producers, alongside Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich (the minds behind the 1994 film). "Stargate" Universe veterans Wright and Mallozzi will serve as consulting producers.

"Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series; Stargate taught me everything about making television — it's written into my DNA," Gero shared. "I'm beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who've kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one's for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you're in for something extraordinary."

"Stargate is an enduring, iconic franchise that has captivated audiences for decades with its bold exploration of humanity's place in the cosmos," added Nick Pepper, Head of US SVOD TV Development, Amazon MGM Studios. "In partnership with our extraordinary creative team of Martin, Tory, and Joby, we're honored to open this next gate to bring a visionary new chapter of this beloved franchise to our global Prime Video audience, one that honors the series' rich legacy while propelling it into an ambitious and emotionally resonant future."

Springboarding from the 1994 feature film, the franchise's universe would continue to grow over the course of 30 years to include television series Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007), Stargate Atlantis (2004-2009), and Stargate Universe (2009-2011). In addition, the franchise has found life in other media, including the animated Stargate Infinity (2002-2003), the web series Stargate Origins (2018), and more.

