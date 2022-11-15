Stargirl Filmed 2 Endings; Season 4 Idea "Epic" & "Insane": Bassinger

Last week, we had a chance to check out The CW's DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger discussing when she knew the series was getting axed and the "emotional roller coaster" that resulted as attempts were made to shop the series as Nexstar assumed ownership with the network. This time around, Bassinger shares with The Wayne Ayers Podcast (hitting this Wednesday) the plans that showrunner Geoff Johns had in play with so much indecision in the air. Bassinger shared that Johns "went the extra mile and shot two different endings" for the season three finale "because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks." While there's a chance that the alternate ending will end up on a DVD set, Bassinger isn't sure fans will want to know what was planned for the fourth season. "It will make people sad because the fourth-season idea was insane. Like, it would have been epic. And I actually believe that's why it took so long for us to officially get the cancellation news, because Geoff came in with such a wonderful idea…. But it wasn't meant to be," Bassinger offered.

Here's a look at the excerpt from the podcast released earlier today, followed by a preview of what's still to come:

Here's Our Updated Look at The Final Season of The CW's DC's Stargirl

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 11 "Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting": SEEKING FORGIVENESS – As Courtney, Sylvester, and the JSA plot to take down a major threat, the arrival of someone from their past sends shock waves through the town. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Sansone, and Brunson also star. The episode was directed by Jennifer Phang and written by Steve Harper & Maytal Zchut.

"DC's Stargirl" Season 3 Episode 12 "Frenemies – Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton": SOLO MISSION – As the team devises a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson), and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Trae Romano, Alkoya Brunson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Meg DeLacy, and Hunter Sansone also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode, which was written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice, aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott, aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.