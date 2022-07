Stargirl Musical Ep? We Better Get A Brec Bassinger/Joel McHale Duet

When it comes to television shows and musicals, our 1-10 scale is pretty cut-n-dry. On the bad end, our "1" is ABC's musical-criminal justice drama Cop Rock (if you need to know why then head on over here). And on the great end, our "10" is Buffy the Vampire Slayer S06E07 "Once More, With Feeling" (perfect example of why here). So while we were surprised to see on Twitter from The CW's DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger that the cast has been "campaigning" for a musical episode "since the beginning," looking at our scale? We're liking the idea a lot. Especially if they can tie the singing directly into the storyline as Buffy did. Right off the tops of our heads, we want Bassinger/Joel McHale and Bassinger/Luke Wilson duets, a villain's number, and a JSA group number. Though trying to get anyone on The CW side to go with anything bold and daring lately has been a little tough…

Bassinger discussed a number of topics during an interview with TVLine back in May, including Meg DeLacy's Cindy continuing her bid to become a member of the JSA, Courtney's new "neighbors," The Shade (Jonathan Cake) making his presence known more, that Mister Bones (Keith David) will be making his presence known in several episodes, the status of Courtney & Cameron's (Hunter Sansone) "slowest-burn relationship ever," and how McHale's Sylvester being upped to series regular status will create some confusion over who will get to wield the cosmic staff… and that confusion starts with "Cosmo."

But the biggest reveal has to do with the town's growing population mix of heroes & villains… and how this season will find everyone asking, "Whodunit?" After a bit of hesitation and (thankfully) some encouragement on the part of the reporter, Bassinger revealed what the theme for the third season will be. "You know what, I'm just gonna say it… Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is." Okay, we're now officially even more sold on the season than we were before… especially if we get one of those Hercule Poirot "gather all of the suspects together" moments during the finale when the killer or killers are revealed. Now here's a look at the official teaser released last week:

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan).

Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Matching his comic book origins, Rics is LGBTQ and wields strange & uncontrollable shadow abilities. Living on the streets and searching for his sister, Todd falls into the hands of The Helix Institute for Youth Rehabilitation and the mysterious Mr. Bones as they search for an understanding of how his powers work. And for those of you familiar with the path that the comics took, this casting could signal some rough future times ahead for the duo. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.