Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys

The Boys Season 5: Soldier Boy Does His Best Work From Underneath

Over in The Boys universe, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) had some very "interesting" things to share with VNN - here's a look at the clip!

Only a day after Vought International and PEOPLE named Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) as "America's Sexiest Dynasty" over in the universe of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, we're getting to hear more from Soldier Boys after the reveal that he was Homelander's father and would be serving with him on The Seven. In the clip below, the time-displaced original supe has some "interesting" things to share about not admitting paternity, how being frozen asleep compares to an Ayahuasca experience with a shaman, doing his best work "from underneath," Watergate reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein… and the moon landing?!?

Here's a look at what else Soldier Boy had to share with VNN, post-press conference, regarding his "family tree":

What does the future hold for The Boys universe and those who survive, once the smoke settles and the dust clears? We've got the Ackles and Aya Cash (Stormfront)-starring prequel series The Boys: Vought Rising on the way, writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) and executive producers Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal's The Boys: Mexico in development – and possibly a third season of Gen V? Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kripke offered some thoughts on all three projects:

"The Boys: Vought Rising" Will Be a "Murder-Mystery" in a "Noir-ish" Style: "I would define it as 'L.A. Confidential' with superheroes. Maybe grimier. Probably, definitely grimier. It's a murder-mystery, and it's got that noir-ish — not Black Noir, but actual noir — movin' through the streets and femme fatales and detectives, but also heroin dens and gay bars and pill-popping and famous people. So it's got a real learned, fun, pulpy vibe that gives it its own energy. It feels like a 'Pulp Fiction'-y kind of mystery-story."

Kripke is "Hopeful" About "The Boys: Mexico": "They just delivered a draft of the pilot to Amazon. Amazon seemed to really like it and seemed to be making all the right noises. They gave some notes, so we're gonna incorporate those notes. Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer], who is the writer, is so smart and good. He'll do, I'm sure, another draft. But it feels like…who the hell knows? You can never predict this stuff, but we're hopeful."

"Gen V" Season 3 "Too Early to Say"; Kripke on What He Wants From "The Boys" Universe Shows: "I don't know. I think it's too early to say [about the future of Gen V]. These things will organically take their own shape. The main thing about the VCU, as we call it, the tone is the brand. I don't think the shows have to be all that connected moving forward. I think it's an interesting universe. It's really irreverent, and as long as we can maintain that irreverent, shocking, fun, emotional tone, then I'm open to any story in that universe, as long as it clears a particular bar of quality. The thing I want more than anything else is for the audience to say, 'Hey, maybe this one was my cup of tea, maybe it wasn't, but it's undeniably good.' Someone cared about it, and they put passion into it, and it's not this cookie-cutter thing, that it's idiosyncratic and weird, and it's somebody's passion project."

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