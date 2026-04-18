Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

House of Svengoolie Carves Out a "Parents" Screening Tonight on MeTV

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, the House of Svengoolie rolls out a screening of the 1989 satirical horror film, Parents.

Article Summary House of Svengoolie hosts a special screening of the cult horror film "Parents" tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV

Catch commentary and behind-the-scenes fun with the House of Svengoolie crew during the show

Watch the official "Parents" trailer plus a classic Siskel & Ebert review as part of our episode preview

Enjoy Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week" and get new blog insights about tonight's screening from Svengoolie

Welcome to the weekend, people! We're back with our weekly look at what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have on tap for your Saturday night viewing pleasure. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, the House of Svengoolie is on hand to roll out a screening of Vestron Pictures' now cult classic 1989 satirical horror film, Parents. Directed by Bob Balaban, written by Christopher Hawthorne, and starring Randy Quaid, Mary Beth Hurt, Sandy Dennis, and Bryan Madorsky, the film focused on a 10-year-old boy (Madorsky) who develops some pretty f***ed-up fears about his parents (Quaid, Hurt), only to realize that the reality of his situation is far, far worse. To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have a preview above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film (with a very cool extra thrown in), some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on.

You can check out the trailer for Parents below – with an extra bonus! We've also included a look back at Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert's review of the film at the time of its release. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Edward from Chicora, PA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Parents": "We'll give you background on the film introduce you to even more of the small but mighty cast than we've listed here. Imp hosts a game show called "The Fabulous Freaky Fifties." Gwengoolie takes us back to the 1950s commercial days of yore… or was it horror? Hopefully not snore for those of you at home. Nostalgiaferatoo tries to choose his favorite families of siblings who are actors. He really does try guys, even though it may not appear as trying on screen, trust us, he's putting everything he's got into it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!