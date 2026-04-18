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Becky Lynch Wins Back IC Title at WrestleMania in Win for Consistency

Becky Lynch wins the Women's IC Title at WrestleMania! The Chadster explains why this proves WWE's genius while Shane Raccoon remains missing. 😤🦝🏆

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Article Summary

  • Becky Lynch wins the Women's IC Title at WrestleMania and it's the greatest championship moment in history! 🏆💯
  • WWE's consistency booking proves they understand wrestling unlike Tony Khan, who puts titles on nobodies! 🙄😤
  • GUNTHER reigns supreme after Bron Breakker returns to destroy Seth Rollins in a shocking WrestleMania moment! 😱🤯
  • Shane Raccoon is missing on WrestleMania night and Tony Khan is obviously behind it. Auughh man, so unfair! 😤🦝

Welcome to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of WrestleMania, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of sports entertainment, right here on Bleeding Cool — the ONLY safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in wrestling! 🎉🏆 And folks, The Chadster just witnessed something absolutely MAGNIFICENT at WrestleMania that has The Chadster literally cheering so loud that Vincent K. Raccoon looked up from his popcorn kernels with approval! Becky Lynch just defeated AJ Lee to become the NEW WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania! 😭💪 This is exactly the kind of WrestleMania moment that proves WWE understands championship booking better than Tony Khan ever could!

A woman's face filled with joy and excitement, her long, wavy red hair framing her smile. She is surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd, celebrating a victory in a wrestling event.
Becky Lynch celebrates her victory at WrestleMania after winning back the IC Title.

So here's what happened in this incredible WrestleMania championship match. 🎤✨ AJ Lee came out as the defending Women's Intercontinental Champion, and Becky Lynch challenged her in what turned out to be an absolute war. The two women went back and forth with big moves, and AJ kept hitting incredible offense including her signature Black Widow submission hold. But Becky showed why she's called The Man by refusing to quit! The ending came when Becky backed AJ into the corner and the turnbuckle pad came loose — and when referee Jessika Carr tried to intervene, Becky tried to attack her, and AJ even hit Becky with a Manhandle Slam, but Lynch kicked out! The two traded punches, and AJ locked in the Black Widow again, but when Becky got to the ropes and backed into the corner, she knocked that turnbuckle pad completely off! When Carr was distracted, Becky smashed AJ into the exposed steel, then hit the Manhandle Slam for the win! 🏆👏 Becky Lynch is the NEW WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion AGAIN at WrestleMania, and what an absolutely perfect WrestleMania moment!

A wrestler with long red hair and a black outfit leans against the ropes in a wrestling ring, showing emotion after a match, with bright lights and colorful arena decorations in the background.
Becky Lynch displays determination in the ring before winning back the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania.

The Chadster needs to take a moment to explain why this was literally the greatest women's championship match in the history of WrestleMania, and possibly the greatest championship match of ANY kind at ANY WrestleMania ever. 🏅📜 First of all, the genius of WWE putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship back on Becky Lynch shows that WWE understands something Tony Khan never will — consistency in branding! 💯 You see, Becky Lynch is already an established star, someone the WWE Universe knows and trusts. She's held this and other championships before. She's main-evented WrestleMania before! This means that when casual fans tune into WrestleMania, they see familiar faces like AJ Lee losing championships to other familiar faces like Becky Lynch, and they know exactly what they're getting. Compare that to AEW, where Tony Khan puts titles on people the audience has never heard of, or worse, on young wrestlers who haven't paid their dues! 🙄 How is anyone supposed to know what to expect when the champions keep changing to new people?! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

In a wrestling ring, Becky Lynch is performing a hold on her opponent, showcasing determination and skill. The audience in the background is visibly engaged, cheering on the action.
Becky Lynch pins AJ Lee after slamming her into an exposed turnbuckle at WrestleMania, reclaiming the IC Title.

And here's something else The Chadster absolutely LOVES about WWE's booking philosophy that was on full display at WrestleMania tonight — WWE understands that you don't fix what isn't broken! 👍😌 Ten years from now, twenty years from now, The Chadster can be absolutely confident that the same stars will be at the top of the card, and honestly, why shouldn't they be?! Medical technology continues to improve every single day. Stem cell treatments, cybernetic enhancements, advanced physical therapy — all of these things mean that wrestlers' careers can be extended for DECADES beyond what was previously possible! 🤖💉 And even if that doesn't work out, AI technology is advancing so rapidly that WWE will soon be able to project the images of CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar onto footage of younger performers, which means WWE will never have to worry about creating new stars ever again! They might even be able to bring back deceased legends! Who WOULDN'T love to see another Hulk Hogan title run generated completely by AI?! 🎬✨ The Chadster knows The Chadster would! Hologram Hulk Hogan probably wouldn't even say the n-word on sex tapes, which would be a bonus. Well, maybe if they used Grok. But anyway, that's the kind of forward-thinking innovation that makes WWE the leader in sports entertainment, and it was perfectly demonstrated by Becky winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania tonight!

A female wrestler holds up two championship belts triumphantly in a wrestling ring arena, surrounded by an excited crowd. The background features a large display screen announcing the WrestleMania event.
Becky Lynch celebrates her victory at WrestleMania, winning back the Intercontinental Championship.

Now let The Chadster quickly update the readers on another incredible thing that happened at WrestleMania tonight. 🌟 GUNTHER defeated Seth Rollins to retain his championship after Bron Breakker returned and speared Seth right in half! 😱 The match itself was an absolute war with both men hitting huge moves, but when Seth was setting up for another big dive, Bron came out of nowhere and destroyed him with that spear, then threw him back in the ring where GUNTHER locked in the Gojira Clutch for the referee stoppage victory. After the match, Bron speared Seth AGAIN and told him he should have finished him when he had the chance, and then Paul Heyman appeared at the top of the ramp and hugged Bron! 🤯 This is HUGE for WrestleMania and shows that WWE knows how to create shocking moments that will have everyone talking! The Chadster also needs to mention that WWE aired an advertisement for Mortal Kombat II during the show, which proves that major Hollywood studios see WrestleMania as the perfect platform to advertise their biggest releases! 🎮🎬

A wrestler with long hair and a beard is shown mid-match, appearing to be in pain as he holds his stomach. The crowd is visible in the background, showing excitement and engagement during the event.
Seth Rollins shows determination in the ring at WrestleMania.

But now The Chadster needs to address something that has The Chadster extremely worried and frankly FURIOUS at Tony Khan. 😤🦝 As The Chadster reported earlier, little Shane Raccoon went out this afternoon to scavenge snacks from the dumpster behind the old Arby's and hasn't returned. WrestleMania has been going on for hours now, and there is still absolutely NO sign of him. Shane would NEVER miss WrestleMania. He's the most dedicated little WWE fan The Chadster has ever known. He chittered with pure joy during Royal Rumble. He brought The Chadster a half-eaten Snickers bar he found during Elimination Chamber. There is no way he would voluntarily miss WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year! 😢💔

A wrestler executes a spear maneuver, diving toward an opponent at ringside during a wrestling match. The crowd is excited, with fans visible in the background cheering.
A thrilling moment as Bron Breakker spears SEth Rollins at WrestleMania.

And now things have gotten even worse. About ten minutes ago, Linda Raccoon started pacing back and forth in front of the TV, clearly unable to focus on the incredible action at WrestleMania. She kept chittering anxiously and looking at Vincent K. Raccoon, who was trying to stay calm and authoritative, but The Chadster could tell even he was getting worried. Finally, Linda made a decision. She chittered something to Vincent that The Chadster interpreted as "I'm going to look for him," and before Vincent could stop her, she scurried out through the broken window into the night. 😰🌙

So now not only is Shane Raccoon missing during WrestleMania, but Linda Raccoon has gone out searching for him, which means TWO members of The Chadster's raccoon family are missing the most incredible Premium Live Event of all time! Vincent K. Raccoon is trying to keep it together for Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon, chittering reassurances to them, but The Chadster can see the worry in his little raccoon eyes. Hunter and Stephanie keep looking toward the window, clearly wanting their mother and brother to come home. 🥺

A wrestler with long hair and a beard is shown mid-match, appearing to be in pain as he holds his stomach. The crowd is visible in the background, showing excitement and engagement during the event.
Seth Rollins shows determination in the ring at WrestleMania.

The Chadster is absolutely CONVINCED that Tony Khan is behind this somehow. 😡 Think about it! What are the odds that on the biggest night of the year for WWE, on WrestleMania night, one of The Chadster's raccoon family members just happens to go missing?! And now Linda is out there too, somewhere in the dark streets of Punxsutawney, searching for her baby! Tony Khan has already ruined The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne. He's already made The Chadster sexually impotent. He's already forced The Chadster to live in an abandoned Blockbuster Video. But apparently that's not enough for him! Now he has to target innocent woodland creatures who have done NOTHING except provide The Chadster with companionship and share The Chadster's love of WWE! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤💢 Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he can't even let The Chadster enjoy WrestleMania in peace with The Chadster's raccoon family!

A muscular man with a beard stands in a wrestling ring, focused on the action, surrounded by an excited crowd and colorful lighting from the event's backdrop.
Bron Breakker surveys the effects of his attack on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

The Chadster is going to try to focus on the next match at WrestleMania and will sit here with Vincent K. Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, and Stephanie Raccoon, though The Chadster's heart is heavy with worry. 📺🦝 Please check back soon for more live coverage of WrestleMania, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of wrestling, which is utterly DESTROYING AEW in every possible metric, right here on Bleeding Cool — the ONLY website readers can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the absolute best. 🌎💯 The Chadster is begging Tony Khan right now: please let Shane Raccoon and Linda Raccoon return home safely. They are defenseless, innocent animals who just want to watch WrestleMania with their family. Do not harm them, Tony Khan. The Chadster is warning you! 😤🦝❤️

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Chad McMahonAbout Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan turned journalist. The Chadster's legendary commitment to objectivity in journalism caused him to found The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, an elite group of wrestling journalists dedicated to exposing the evils of AEW and its belligerent leader, Tony Khan, while extolling the virtues of WWE, as any truly unbiased journalist would do.

The Chadster's pursuit of truth in wrestling journalism has had a profoundly negative effect on his life, his marriage, and even his dreams, which are frequently haunted by the specter of Tony Khan. Nevertheless, he remains committed to delivering his message to what he refers to as "true wrestling fans.

The greatest loves in The Chadster's life include WWE, his sweet Mazda Miata, the unparalleled tunes of musical geniuses Smash Mouth, and his wife, Keighleyanne, in that order.

However, The Chadster has recently been deprived of these things after Keighleyanne found The Chadster passed out on the floor with a bag over his head while watching WWE Raw and had him committed to a medical facility run by agents of Tony Khan. To avoid being injected with AEW propaganda, The Chadster did what anyone reasonable would do and dove out a second story window to escape.

Alone on the streets of Punxsutawney, The Chadster tried living in various retail outlets before eventually finding shelter in an abandoned Blockbuster Video, where he now lives with a family of friendly, pro-WWE raccoons: Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the babies: Hunter, Stephanie, and Shane Raccoon.

Despite finding true happiness with his new raccoon family, The Chadster and his raccoon family continue to suffer torment and persecution by Tony Khan and his followers, but that will never stop The Chadster and fellow unbiased journalists like Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray, and Ariel Helwani from bringing objective truth to wrestling journalism.
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