Stay Tuned: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells Tapped for Hulu TV Series Adapt

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are set to star in Hulu's series take on the 1992 John Ritter and Pam Dawber-starring cult classic Stay Tuned.

The series updates the original's satire for modern streaming and binge-worthy TV obsessions.

Gad and Rannells reunite as executive producers, joined by Akiva Goldsman and Jordan Cahan.

Expect TV parodies and pop culture references as the duo navigate wild, surreal TV worlds.

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are set to reunite to offer their take on the 1992 cult favorite Stay Tuned as a TV comedy for Hulu. The original film, directed by Peter Hyams, starred John Ritter and Pam Dawber as a suburban couple that gets more than they bargained for as Roy (Ritter) gets into a deal with a demonic emissary, who is also a TV executive that offers satanic parodies of some of the biggest pop culture TV and film. After messing around with the satellite dish, the couple gets sucked into the various programming that includes parodies of Saturday Night Live's Wayne's World, Driving Miss Daisy (1989), Star Trek: The Next Generation, pro-wrestling, a twisted cat and mouse animated cartoon from Chuck Jones, a fourth-wall break that has Ritter revisiting his signature TV series Three's Company, and more. Gad and Rannells will not only star in this loose adaptation but also serve as executive producers.

Stay Tuned: What We Know So Far…

Behind the latest incarnation of Stay Tuned are Akiva Goldsman, Jordan Cahan (who will also serve as showrunner), and Greg Lessans, according to Deadline. Rannells and Gad's characters will find themselves trapped on the wrong side of the screen and forced to navigate their way through TV's most binge-worthy obsessions. It is an interesting take considering the options for TV audiences at the time of the Hyams film, which included broadcast, satellite, and cable TV. The growing number of cord-cutting audiences today opt for streaming, and some platforms like Hulu offer a live-TV package.

Joining Gad and Rannells as executive producers are Goldsman, Lessans via Weed Road Productions, Morgan Creek's (the studio behind the original film) James G. Robinson and David Robinson, and Aaron Semmel. Gad and Rannells have been close friends since starring in the 2011 Broadway hit musical The Book of Mormon, and reuniting for the 2023 musical Gutenberg! The Musical. The two have collaborated on screen before in the Mel Brooks History of the World, Part II Hulu miniseries.

"For over a decade, Andrew and I have been the Laverne and Shirley of our generation (according to our mothers)," Gad said. "It only makes sense to now do a TV series where we can literally do an episode as 'Laverne and Shirley' (assuming the rights to those characters aren't prohibitively expensive and that the algorithm rewards 'Laverne and Shirley' viewership)." Added Rannells, "Personally, Josh and I have always reminded me more of a Sam and Diane or at times a Cagney and Lacey, but either way, I am thrilled we are reuniting once again! This time with Akiva, Greg, and Jordan, who seem even more unhinged than we are." For more, you can check out the complete report.

