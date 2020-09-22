Stephen King Approves of Mr. Mercedes Peacock Move: "I Love This One"

Earlier today, we reported that ex-Audience series Mr. Mercedes would be moving the three-season intensely horrific and engaging cat-n-mouse between retired Det. Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) and tormented serial killer Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes (Harry Treadaway) to a new home at NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Based on Stephen King's "Bill Hodges" trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch), the series was in danger of becoming one of those great series that slips through the streaming cracks when a new service doesn't quite have the reach as a Peacock (or Netflix with Coba Kai). It would've been a shame for the series to not get a reprieve because, in a sea of quality King adaptations (an occasionally not-so-much), Mr. Mercedes is one that rises above the rest.

Without getting into spoilers, let's just say that it's a testament to Gleeson and Treadaway tat the Hodges/Brady remains strong over the course of three seasons… all things considered. In fact, as recent adaptations go it would rank with the second season of Hulu's Castle Rock and HBO's The Outsider. On Monday, we found out we were in good company when King himself tweeted out his "thumbs-up" for the series' move to Peacock: "I'm very excited that Peacock is doing the first 3 seasons of MR. MERCEDES. I love this one, and am glad I can share it with a wider audience!"

I'm very excited that Peacock is doing the first 3 seasons of MR. MERCEDES. I love this one, and am glad I can share it with a wider audience! https://t.co/nNPJu5SOVM — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 21, 2020

Announced on the same day that Stephen King celebrates his birthday, the news means Peacock viewers will get to follow along with the first two seasons on October 15th (a date for season 3 will be announced later) as retired detective Hodges finds himself tormented by serial killer Brady Hartsfield, aka Mr. Mercedes through a series of letters and emails. Hodges sets out on a dangerous, deadly, and potentially criminal mission to end Brady's evil once and for all while trying to keep those close to him alive- including himself:

In addition to Gleeson and Treadaway, the series stars Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Mary-Louise Parker, Holland Taylor, Justine Lupe, Breeda Wool, Scott Lawrence, Ann Cusack, Jack Huston, Tessa Ferrer, Maximiliano Hernández, and Nancy Travis. David E. Kelley and Dennis Lehane wrote and executive produced seasons one and two along with King. Jack Bender serves as director and executive producer. Mr. Mercedes is produced by Temple Hill Entertainment and Sonar Entertainment.