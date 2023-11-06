Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: ai, elon musk, grok, opinion, stephen king, twitter, x

Stephen King Not Impressed with Elon Musk, AI News: "Big Whoop"

Elon Musk announced that AI Grok had gone live - news that was met with the most appropriate response possible from author Stephen King.

Along with being one of the greatest, most influential writers in the history of the written word, Stephen King (You Like It Darker) is also wonderfully honest when it comes to thoughts & feelings on any number of issues. Whether it was his column for Entertainment Weekly back in the day to his current social media postings, the bestselling author is never at a loss for words when it comes to the world around him. Lately, one of those subjects has been Elon Musk and how much he dislikes what Twitter/X's owner has done to the social media service since taking over. So when Musk announced that his AI was going live, you can only imagine how "thrilled" King was by the news that Grok (not kidding, look it up) would be up & running and doing all of the unoriginal work that AI is so wonderfully known for.

Here's a look at how the mini-exchange went down – followed by a look back at a time during the summer when King had to shut down one of Musk's buddies:

And here's Musk's attempt at a comeback – which may have also been an attempt to be in on the joke. Hope that's not an example of the "gems" that Grok has to offer:

Stephen King Gives Tucker Carlson "The Elon Musk Treatment"

Back in June, ex-FOX "News" host & Twitter/X "public access" host Tucker Carlson decided to tag himself into the social media ring after Musk had his ass handed to him by King in Musk's past attempts to match wits with King (like bringing a picture of a chainsaw to a chainsaw fight). In his Twitter "public access" show, Carlson called out King for praising President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his new memoir. King wrote, "Hunter Biden proves again that anybody—even the son of a United States president—can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley." The author continued, "Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful."

Well, we're pretty sure that once you saw the name "Hunter Biden," you knew where Carlson was going with all of this. Because, for Carlson and his ilk, Hunter Biden is the "boogeyman" by which they connect so much of their tinfoil hat nonsense. As he was throwing his Twitter tantrum, Carlson accused King of being willing to "say anything if it helps the party" (BECAUSE THERE AIN'T NO PARTY LIKE A STEPHEN KING PARTY!) while also referring to King as a "brainless celebrity." Let's be clear about something – cool? The dude who can't figure out a way to keep a job at FOX "News" was punching WAY above his intellectual paygrade taking on someone like King. Thankfully, King gave the comment all of the "respect" it deserved:

Tucker Carlson called me brainless. My life is over. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

