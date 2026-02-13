Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds: Bush on "Challenging" Chapel Moments in S04, S05

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Jess Bush teases two "challenging" Chapel episodes ahead for the Paramount+ series' final two seasons.

Nurse Chapel's storylines will take her to emotional depths not seen before on Strange New Worlds.

Season four features a unique episode and new castings for iconic Star Trek characters McCoy and Sulu.

Showrunners push for Star Trek: Year One, a direct sequel with Paul Wesley’s Kirk leading the Enterprise.

It's hard to believe that the cast of Strange New Worlds has nothing else to film, having wrapped the fifth and final season long before the release of season four. That's not to say those like Jess Bush couldn't give fans a tease of what is to come, even if it's breadcrumbs, however vague they might be. As Nurse Christine Chapel, Bush has become one of the major players on the Paramount+ ensemble series, not only complementing CMO Dr. Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun at sick bay, but also has a far greater role than Majel Barrett Roddenberry ever had on The Original Series. Aside from being clutch during medical emergencies on Captain Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) USS Enterprise, she's also been balancing academic and love lives, with her conflicting feelings with Spock (Ethan Peck). Bush spoke at Maryland's Farpoint Convention (via Fandom Spotlite) for what fans can expect in the final two seasons.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Jess Bush on "Deeper" Chapel Stories in Final Seasons

"In terms of Nurse Chapel's personal experience and story, there's two episodes coming up that you haven't seen yet, one in season four and one in season five, that were so moving and so deep for her, and challenging for me in a really great way," Bush said. Of what little we know in the final two seasons, we know that in one season four episode, we'll find at least Pike in puppet form, and who will play the final members of Kirk's (Paul Wesley) Enterprise when Pike passes the captain's chair to him with Thomas Jane and Kai Murakami playing CMO Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy and helmsman Hikaru Sulu, originated by DeForest Kelley and George Takei on TOS in the SNW finale.

Beyond that, SNW showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers have been nudging Paramount to greenlight Star Trek: Year One, which would be a true sequel to SNW and the most direct TOS prequel that finds Wesley's Kirk polished and experienced version of the William Shatner incarnation.

