Strange New Worlds Showrunners on Forging Legacy During Final Run

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers discuss the show's creative journey during its final seasons.

Season four brings a more grounded, emotional approach as the series prepares to pass the torch to Kirk.

Innovative episodes continue, including a puppet-themed story, keeping Strange New Worlds fresh and bold.

Plans for a Star Trek: Year One series have been discussed, highlighting Kirk's early days on the USS Enterprise.

As production travels at warp speed for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, fans experienced three seasons of the five-year journey, but the cast is currently in the middle of filming the fifth and final season, already bracing for their future and reflecting on their legacy they built. As showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers intent with the Anson Mount-starred series was to have his Captain Christopher Pike pass the torch to Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk by series end, and whatever shape of the USS Enterprise crew he'll inherit. With fingers' crossed, Goldsman and Myers are already going full court press to the Skydance-owned Paramount about trying to greenlight to the final bridge series to The Original Series with Star Trek: Year One that sees Kirk gain his invaluable experience as captain before Wesley turns into the William Shatner TOS incarnation. Speaking to Screen Rant, the showrunners spoke about how fans can expect a more grounded season four and preparing for the end.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EPs and Cast on Forging Ahead to the Paramount+ Series Final Two Seasons

As far as production update and where Strange New Worlds is heading, Goldsman, who runs the TV end of the Star Trek franchise on Paramount+, "We're making season five now, we're trending towards that, which is probably the center line of Star Trek, right?" Goldsman said. "We're trending now, and beginning with season four and through season five, to a much more singular sci-fi, action-adventure, emotional storytelling. And you know, the outliers are getting less and less, as we kind of focus on saying goodbye to each other and the fans."

Myers adds the approach of the series will revisit concepts, but at a different angle, "The thing I will say about season four is, it's in line with what we have done with the previous seasons, in the sense that we look at this like, 'this could be our last season.' So we treat it that way. What's something that we want to try to do, that [we] have never done before? What is something we want to try to do a version of, that [past shows] have done before, but never in this way. So that's what we do in season four."

Strange New Worlds has already explored concepts previous Star Trek shows haven't attempted, with season two's musical episode "Subspace Rhapsody" and the upcoming season four puppet-themed episode. Whether Year One is greenlit, that doesn't necessarily mean certain end to anyone from Strange New Worlds because there is that gap before we the TOS crew in its current incarnation. There is no hurry to introduce characters like Bones, Sulu, etc. For more including comments from cast members Melissa Navia, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, and more, on their characters respective futures, you can check out the video.

