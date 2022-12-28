Stranger Things 4, All of Us Are Dead Lead Netflix's 2022 Top TV Lists

So we've reached that time of the year when anyone and everyone starts looking back on 2022, compiling a whole bunch of data, and then offering insight into who we were over the past year based on what we said or did. For this go-around, Netflix is stepping up to the plate to share the Top 10 English & Non-English series of 2022 (premiering between January 1, 2022, and December 18, 2022). And while things may not have been so great for the streamer on the Wall Street side of things in 2022, its run of original series broke some serious records. So what do Stranger Things 4, Wednesday, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Bridgerton Season 2, and Inventing Anna all have in common? They all premiered this year, and each of them is on Netflix's Top 10 list of most popular English language series of all time (with the first three breaking the 1B hours viewed mark). And when it comes to K-Dramas, the streamer has found itself the home of six of the Top 10 most searched titles in Korea (Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Narco Saints, All of Us Are Dead, Twenty Five Twenty One, Business Proposal & Our Blues). Here's a look at the complete lists, which also include The Sandman, The Watcher, The Umbrella Academy, The Marked Heart, Elite, Welcome to Eden, Wrong Side of the Tracks, and more:

One more interesting note is that this past year saw viewers flocking to the familiar as well as new programming. Subscribers spent more time watching Netflix returning seasons in 2022 than ever before, including Stranger Things 4, Elite Season 6, The Crown Season 5, Bridgerton Season 2, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Young Royals Season 2, Big Mouth Season 6, Cobra Kai Season 5, Ozark Season 4, Sintonia Season 3, Selling Sunset Season 5, Love is Blind Season 3, and other shows. It would be interesting to see if that's something specific to this year for the streaming service or a residual effect from the "comfort programming" push that happened during the pandemic.