Stranger Things 4: Hopper & Joyce Have Russian Reunion in New Poster

Earlier this week, Stranger Things star David Harbour (Hopper) attended the NBA's New York Knicks-Oklahoma City Thunder game at Madison Square Garden in NYC with co-star Noah Schnapp (Will), making news by sharing a promise on the big screen that the fourth season was coming soon. Well, this morning appears to be the next step in that becoming a reality with the release of what appears to be the first in a series of key art posters for Season 4. With the tagline, "Every Ending Has a Beginning," we not only get a look at where Hopper's been but also clues that this season will be doing a deeper dive into the backstory of the show's mythology. But more important than that? We get a Hopper-Joyce (Winona Ryder) reunion… in Russia?!

Now here's a look at the episode titles for the fourth season, along with the announcement video released earlier today: S04E01 – "The Hellfire Club"; S04E02 – "Vecna's Curse"; S04E03 – "The Monster and The Superhero"; S04E04 – "Dear Billy"; S04E05 – "The Nina Project"; S04E06 – "The Dive"; S04E07 – "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"; S04E08 – "Papa"; S04E09 – "The Piggyback":

When the third season wrapped and Hopper (David Harbour) seemingly dead, the Byers (Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp & Charlie Heaton) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) prepared to leave Hawkins. But as we've already seen and what becomes abundantly clear in the clip below, Hawkins has a reach that extends well beyond Indiana. So as much as Eleven is really looking forward to a great Spring Break with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), outside forces might have something to say about that:

Previously, producer Shawn Levy and the folks behind the global phenomenon released a teaser video confirming that viewers could relax for the rest of the year because their heroes wouldn't be back until next year. Here's a look at that featurette, which also visually recaps the entire series run so far:

If you feel like you haven't seen a new episode of Stranger Things since the '80s, Levy feels your pain. "To state the incredibly obvious, it's been way, way, way, way too long, and it's coming," Levy revealed to Variety regarding the fourth season of the global phenomenon earlier this year. But though it was actually only 2019, the producer offered some very promising news for fans. "It's coming soon enough. And as for when exactly that will be announced — quite soon."

While the COVID pandemic was a big reason for how long production has taken, Levy also explained that the fourth season going bigger in a number of ways also contributed to the additional time needed. "I shot in Lithuania right before the pandemic. We have filmed in Georgia, Lithuania, and New Mexico, so suffice to say Season 4 is sprawling," he explained. "It's visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons. The delay is due in large measure to COVID and the pace at which we have to work to do so safely, but it also happens to be the season that we chose to go much bigger," Levy continued. "It's the scale of this season and the multi-settings of Season 4."

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) were joining the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are also joining in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) have also joined the Stranger Things cast.

The fourth season of Stranger Things finds "a new horror beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.