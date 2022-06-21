Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Official Trailer: Running Up One Final Hill

With only ten days to go until the final chapters of Netflix & the Duffer Bros' Stranger Things 4 hit our screens, viewers were presented with what might be the best teaser or trailer for the season that's been released so far. Because even with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) inching closer to what appears to be its inevitable endgame, our heroes aren't going down without a fight. Seriously. Stop reading this and skip past the image below because you need to see this…

Okay. Cool. Glad you're back. Now here's the official trailer for Netflix's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, hitting screens on July 1st:

And here's a look back at the previously-released sneak preview for the season's summer end-run:

So if spoilers are no longer a concern, then why not spend a good 45 minutes or so hanging out with the cast & creative team as they take a deep dive into Stranger Things 4 Volume 1:

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Now without further delay, we return you to your continued repeated viewings of the official trailer for the fourth season:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Now here's a look at the letter shared by the Duffer Bros announcing the series' end with the fifth season, but teasing that more from the show's universe might be on the way:

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.