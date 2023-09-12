Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 5, shawn levy, stranger things

Stranger Things 5 "As Big as Any of The Biggest Movies": Shawn Levy

Director & EP Shawn Levy teased that viewers should expect things to get really big during the final season of Stranger Things.

Yesterday, we learned directly from the source himself that he will be back to direct at least one episode of the fifth & final season. But now, director & executive producer Shawn Levy is sharing some additional insights on what viewers can expect from Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5. Speaking with Total Film while promoting All the Light We Cannot See during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Levy teased that we can expect the series to take a deep dive into some "major, major cinematic storytelling" as it readies to wrap up its run. "There's no way to be contiguous with Season 4 and not, frankly, expand scale and depth. It's major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. 'Stranger Things 5' is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see," Levy shared.

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

