Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies"; Who's Looking for Jane?

Matt & Ross Duffer shared that Stranger Things 5 is "like eight blockbuster movies" that's still a "personal story." Who's looking for Jane?

Earlier today, Netflix dropped its "Next on Netflix 2025" trailer that – aside from just being a pretty great trailer – served as a springboard for previews of what's to come this year – and that included Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5. During the streaming service's big preview event, Matt and Ross offered a sense of just how epic this final season is going to be without losing sight of the personal stories that matter most while also making it clear that there's more from the streaming series' universe on the way. But first, we have an interesting bit of teaser artwork in the form of a "Missing Teen" poster focused on finding Millie Bobby Brown's Jane Hopper. What makes it truly creepy is that the social media post that shared it dropped a big question mark in terms of who is really looking for her ("You're not ready for what's to come in Stranger Things 5").

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

In honor of the most recent "Stranger Things Day," Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) took fans on a tour of Castle Byers (the Upside Down version, so it's missing a few personal items) on the last day that they will ever film on that set. "It's kind of sentimental because I started in this exact tent when I was 10 years old, and now, 10 years later, I'm turning 20. So, it's sad to say goodbye," Schnapp shared. "I remember filming here with Winona when I was like 10 or 11 years old. This was one of the first places that I ever shot, and it's like home to me," he added. Here's a look at the video that was shared on the Netflix's series Instagram broadcast channel:

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." Now, here's a look back at the announcement teaser that was released earlier today:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season – here's a look back at the video announcing Hamilton's casting:

