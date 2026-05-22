Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Birds of Prey, graphic novel, Sara Shepard, Stephanie Pepper, ya

Finally, Sara Shepard & Stephanie Pepper's Birds Of Prey: The Origins

Sara Shepard and Stephanie Pepper's YA graphic novel Birds Of Prey: The Origins, is rescheduled for November 2026

Sara Shepard is best known for her young adult mystery and thriller novels, particularly the bestselling Pretty Little Liars and The Lying Game series. Pretty Little Liars, loosely inspired by her experiences growing up on Philadelphia's Main Line, was adapted into the Freeform TV series of the same name. With over thirty novels under her belt, she is now moving into DC Comics superheroes and graphic novels, with artist Stephanie Pepper studied illustration at the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York, and has previously worked on Buffy for Boom, Studios, RWBY/Justice League for DC Comics, and The Chronicles of Exandria for Critical Role and Dark Horse Comics. with Birds of Prey: The Origins to be published by DC Comics in November 2026, drawn by Stephanie Pepper, a year after it was originally schefduled… telling teenage stories of those who would become Huntress, Batgirl, Harley Quinn and Black Canary.

Birds of Prey: The Origins written by Sara Shepard with art and cover by Stephanie Pepper

After a Long Summer, Four Teens from Various Walks of Life Return to Gotham City with Devastating Secrets—and Some Unexpected Talents. Gotham City is a place where people of all types mingle, where the weird, opulent, and violent are celebrated. Helena Bertinelli lost her family here. Barbara Gordon suffered a tragic accident. Dinah Lance ran away from the foster system. And Harleen Quinzel is looking for her place. But each of these girls is hiding something—a secret that could destroy her life in an instant. When strange things start happening to students at Gotham Prep, everyone at the school finds themselves on edge, worried they might be next. Will Helena, Barbara, Dinah, and Harleen be able to put their differences aside and learn to trust each other in time to find out who is behind the mysterious accidents before another victim turns up? #1 New York Times bestselling author Sara Shepard (Pretty Little Liars) and artist Stephanie Pepper take readers through a thrilling mystery that is sure to keep them on the edge of their seats! $16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503088 11/3/26.

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