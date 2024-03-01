Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 5, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Images: McLaughlin, Sink On Set Together & More

Ross Duffer shared an image gallery from Stranger Things 5 filming - including Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) & Sadie Sink (Max) on the set.

After getting a chance to check out Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) on the set during the last update from Ross Duffer, the series co-creator is back with a look at how Weeks 7 & 8 went with filming on his & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things 5. For this go-around, the headline-grabber is that we have a look at Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Sadie Sink (Max) together on what appears to be a hospital room set – with that hand-holding second image proving to be a real kick to "the feels."

Here's a look at Ross Duffer's Instagram post sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes looks at how the seventh & eighth weeks of filming on the fifth and final season went:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

