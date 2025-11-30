Posted in: Current News, Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Poster Had Subtle, "Intentional" Spoiler: Schnapp

Stranger Things 5 star Noah Schnapp explains how the poster for the Netflix series subtly foreshadows what happens to Will Byers.

To say how things are coming full circle for Noah Schnapp with Stranger Things 5 is an understatement, considering how the beginning of season five revisits season one Will Byers, thanks to de-aging technology and having a visit from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), who tells him that he has big plans for him before infecting him, foreshadowing his diabolical plans for the youth of Hawkins. Schnapp, who's grown up with Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Natalia Dyer from day one, reveals there was a lot more that maybe only eagle-eyed fans might have picked up from the Netflix series that was staring right in their face starting with the promotional poster for season five that fans might not realize concerning what's in store. The following contains major spoilers.

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp on Poster's Subtle Clue on Season 5

The season five poster for Netflix features all the major characters featured for the season, from old and new, including Robin (Maya Hawke), Jonathan (Heaton), Steve (Keery), Lucas (McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Murray (Brett Gelman), Nancy (Dyer), Dustin (Matarazzo), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven/Jane (Brown), Will (Schnapp), Hopper (David Harbour), Mike (Wolfhard), Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton), Derek (Jake Connelly), Holly (Nell Fisher), Erica (Priah Ferguson), and Karen (Cara Buono). The only characters engaged in any action are Steve holding a chainsaw, Lucas holding Max, and Eleven with both arms out, using her powers.

As far as how Will looks, "It's always supposed to kind of feel the vibe of the season and give an essence of where everyone's characters stand in that era and chapter of our story," he told Glamour. "So yeah, you can see a strength in him on there. And obviously, they didn't want to spoil it with any blood or anything, but as close as you can get. Everything is very intentional that we do." At the conclusion of part one of season five in the not-so-subtle title "Chapter Four: Sorcerer," we discover the Demogorgons are about to overwhelm a few of our Hawkins heroes when Will saves the day using his newfound powers from his psychic link to the Vecna to dispose of the monsters and has a similar nosebleed to Eleven.

After getting hyped up by the script, Schnapp recalls his reaction, "I had no idea. I never knew that's where I was going to go. was just screaming. I was living with an assistant, and I just burst out of the shower, and I was like, 'I have powers! Oh my God.' I was freaking out, reacting like a fan. I'm such a fan of the show outside of just playing in it. So it was such an honor that they handed that opportunity to me." For more on Schnapp mapping out Will's most badass moment, including how he spoke to Brown about being a superhero, standing taller in part two, and the secretive nature of production, you can check out the complete interview. Stranger Things 5, volume two, is set to release on Christmas, with the finale arriving on New Year's Day.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!