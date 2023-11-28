Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Ross Duffer in Atlanta (What's With The Binder?)

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer took to Instagram Stories to confirm they're in Atlanta - but we want to see what's in that binder...

With the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes having officially wrapped (with the membership of the latter currently voting to ratify a new three-year agreement), it would be safe to say that a lot of attention is on when the final season of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things ("Stranger Things 5") will begin filming. Series star David Harbour and the show's writers have dropped some updates leading to it being sooner rather than later – with the writers confirming in our previous update that the reunion for the table read of the final season's scripts would happen this year (and will be well-documented). Well, it looks like we have Ross Duffer to thank for our latest look at Season 5, with the series co-creator sharing on Instagram Stories that they're in Atlanta. We're assuming that we don't need to tell you where the Netflix series is filming… right? But it's the second and third images that are really fascinating – would it be safe to assume that's the final season's production and/or script bible? Here's a look:

Matt & Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise, it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

