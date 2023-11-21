Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Table Read Before End of Year; Wardrobe Video Tour

The Stranger Things 5 writers shared a tour of the wardrobe warehouse & confirmed the table read will take place before the end of the year.

Article Summary Stranger Things 5 table read set before year's end, with wardrobe warehouse video tour released.

Prequel play Stranger Things: The First Shadow has new insight into the show's backstory.

Ross and Matt Duffer to reveal more series backstory and complete character arcs in Season 5.

Final season will blend tones of mystery and scale, honoring show's past pop culture nods.

Earlier this month, David Harbour offered the heads-up that he was expecting to start filming the final season of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things ("Stranger Things 5"). The news came as the live-theater production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow began offering backstory clues to what the future could hold. And now, we're getting another round of good news – courtesy of the streaming series' writers. Earlier today, we were treated to a brief video tour of the show's vast wardrobe collections – a very good sign that the production wheels were beginning to spin again. But that wasn't the last of the good news. When asked in a follow-up if the reunion for the table read of the final season's scripts would be happening this year or next year, it was confirmed that it would be this year (and no need for fans to worry because it will be well-documented).

Here's a look at the tour of the wardrobe warehouse that was posted earlier today

Matt & Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise, it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

