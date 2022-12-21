Stranger Things Invited to James Cameron's Passive-Aggressive Party

Do you know one of the best ways to tell when someone's about to slap something with a whole lot of passive-aggressiveness? When at some point during a conversation, they say something like "… and I love [insert topic], but…" Now, put a pin in that. You'll understand in a minute why we started things off that way. In case you hadn't heard, James Cameron has been hitting the promotional trail to drum up ticket buyers for Avatar: The Way of Water, a film (I'm told from sources) that is so long that Cameron is still filming it even while it's currently in theaters. In case you're wondering why we're taking some shots at Cameron (sorry… MR. JAMES CAMERON!), it has to do with these little trips into side topics that he's been taking that usually involve him saying something derogatory about someone (like VFX comparison he did, basically crapping on the Corn Flakes of the VFX folks over at Marvel). Now, some could argue that it's just MR. JAMES CAMERON! being the "honest maverick" that he's been his entire life. Though other could argue that the comments come from an "insecure ego that always needs to be reminded that it's 'special.'" But who are we to decide, right? But then, MR. JAMES CAMERON! went & dropped a little more passive-aggressive "tough love"- this time, on Netflix & Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things.

During a recent interview, MR. JAMES CAMERON! explained that the reason he filmed the three sequels together was to avoid what he referred to as the "'Stranger Things' effect" (where child actors grow up too fast between seasons to match their storyline age). "Otherwise, you get – and I love 'Stranger Things' [THERE IT IS!] – but you get the 'Stranger Things' effect where they're supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they're 27. You know, I love the show [ONE MORE TIME!]. It's okay; we'll suspend disbelief. We like the characters, but, you know," MR. JAMES CAMERON! added. Okay, a few things. I thought the cast looked pretty damn close to their ages for most of the series' run, with a COVID pandemic (that we're sure even MR. JAMES CAMERON! didn't see coming) complicating matters. Another thing? What's with calling out and s**t-talking other creators and their works? That answer could've easily been given without the shade. I don't see anyone saying that MR. JAMES CAMERON! couldn't write a real, legit emotion even if it came with a $600M budget. I haven't heard anyone say how the Duffer Bros & the Stranger Things team work their magic with a budget that might just cover catering for an "Avatar" film. No, you're not hearing anyone or seeing anyone saying those things. Why? Because it's the holidays… aren't we just a wee bit better than that? What's that? We're not? Oh, okay… HAPPY HOLIDAYS!