Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Influenced by "The Real Ghostbusters"

Along with the overview, Showrunner Eric Robles shared what the creative team's inspirations were for Stranger Things: Tales From '85.

This year's Annecy International Animation Festival continues dropping big news and updates on a wide range of upcoming animated projects, including the expansion of Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's universe that was officially announced back in April. Earlier today, Showrunner Eric Robles offered some early looks at what Stranger Things: Tales From '85 offers. First up, we have an official series overview: "Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in 'Stranger Things: Tales From '85,' an epic new animated series." Flying Bark will be handling the animation, with Robles (via Flying Bark Productions), the Duffers (via Upside Down Pictures), Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen (via 21 Laps), and Hilary Leavitt (Upside Down Pictures) set as executive producers.

As for what viewers can expect from the series, Robles shared some personal insights that should offer some clues (and they sound very promising. "It all went back to 'The Real Ghostbusters.' It was silly, but had a handful of dark, creepy episodes, and we just kept talking about that. That became the north star for us," Robles shared with those in attendance. As for other inspirations, Robles added that they looked to Transformers, ET, and Goosebumps for inspiration for a show about "friendships, horror-filled story, and mystery." In terms of a visual to match what they were looking for, Robles added that you should imagine "kids riding bikes, using walkie-talkies."

To get you into the animated mood, here's a look back at 2022's "Stranger Morning Cartoons," which included the animated shorts "Season 1 Recap" by BlindPig.TV, "The Van Flip" by SMOG, "The Gate" by Will Barras & Hush London, "The Arcade" by Claudia Brugnaletti & Hush London, "Steve and Dustin" by Pedro Allevato (aka "Sugar Blood"), and "The Letter" by Fates.com:

