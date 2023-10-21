Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Cast on Netflix Series, Henry Creel

Stranger Things: The First Shadow stars Louis McCartney & Ella Karuna Williams discuss the live theater prequel, joining the franchise, Henry Creel, and more.

It was back in September when we were first introduced to the cast of the live theater prequel production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, set to officially open at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End this December. Set to join the "Stranger Things" universe are Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Allen Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper, Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Matthew Pidgeon (Father Newby), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Henderson), Patrick Vaill (Dr. Brenner), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), and Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby). Now, we're getting a chance to meet the cast more one-on-one – beginning with McCartney & Williams.

In the following clip, the actors discuss being excited about bringing their characters to life (and joining the "Stranger Things" universe) and if they shared any similarities with their characters, while McCartney shares what it's like to take on a role that will play such a major part down the road. That part is key since the production is expected to offer new layers to the global phenomenon's backstory while setting the stage for its final run – here's a look:

In addition, Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, KingdomSibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes, and Meesha Turner have joined the cast. With that in mind, here's a look behind the scenes at how the casting announcement came together:

"The cast of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' is nothing short of phenomenal," said Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer in a joint statement. "These actors brilliantly explore the early days of many fan favorites – including Hopper, Joyce, Bob, Henry, and Dr. Brenner – while also bringing new characters to vivid life. We couldn't be more thrilled and can't wait for you to meet them all live on stage. See you in London, nerds!" Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer serve as creative producers – with 21 Laps associate-producing. Now, here's a look back at the official overview of the play and some previously released teasers – with performances of Stranger Things: The First Shadow kicking off on December 14th (with previews in eight week):

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan. Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director, with further members of the creative team to be announced. Further ticket information, on-sale details, performance schedule, full creative team, and casting to be announced at a later date – for more info, check out the production's main website.

