Stumble Official Trailer: NBC Previews Cheerleading Mockumentary

With less than a month to go until Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof's Stumble makes its way onto our screens (Friday, November 7 at 8:30 pm ET/PT, to be precise), NBC is giving us our best look yet at the upcoming comedy series. The mockumentary spotlights the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer; Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy star – with Kristin Chenoweth as a recurring guest star. You can check out the official trailer above, and here's a look at the official key art poster:

Stumble
Image: NBC Entertainment

And here's an updated preview gallery, including the images released alongside the official trailer:

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Defining Eve Productions, NBC's Stumble is executive-produced by writers/showrunners Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof, director Jeff Blitz, and Dana Honor and Monica Aldama.

