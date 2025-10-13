Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Stumble

Stumble Official Trailer: NBC Previews Cheerleading Mockumentary

Here's the trailer for NBC and Jeff Astrof & Liz Astrof's cheerleading mockumentary Stumble, starring Jenn Lyon and premiering on Nov. 7th.

Article Summary Watch the official trailer for NBC's new cheerleading mockumentary series Stumble, premiering Nov. 7.

Stumble is created by Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof and takes a comedic look at junior college cheer.

Jenn Lyon leads a cast that includes Taran Killam, Kristin Chenoweth, and more comedy standouts.

Get a sneak peek at key art, preview images, and what to expect from this anticipated NBC comedy.

With less than a month to go until Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof's Stumble makes its way onto our screens (Friday, November 7 at 8:30 pm ET/PT, to be precise), NBC is giving us our best look yet at the upcoming comedy series. The mockumentary spotlights the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer; Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy star – with Kristin Chenoweth as a recurring guest star. You can check out the official trailer above, and here's a look at the official key art poster:

And here's an updated preview gallery, including the images released alongside the official trailer:

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Defining Eve Productions, NBC's Stumble is executive-produced by writers/showrunners Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof, director Jeff Blitz, and Dana Honor and Monica Aldama.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!