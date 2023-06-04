Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: brian cox, HBO, max, Succession

Succession: Brian Cox Hasn't Watched Finale; Which Roy Should've "Won"

Succession star Brian Cox shares why he hasn't watched the series finale yet, and if any of Logan's kids deserved to "win" in the end.

Don't think for one second that just because HBO & Jesse Armstrong's Succession has wrapped up its run, fans are going to stop debating who "won" and who lost by the time the final credits rolled any time soon. But you're going to have to leave Brian Cox (Logan Roy) out of your conversations (at least for now) because he hasn't watched the series finale yet. Checking in with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Cox joked when asked if he had screened the series wrap-up yet, replying with a laugh, "I'm dead! Dead people don't watch things like that." But then Cox got serious when he shared that he hadn't watched the final episode and his reasons for not having watched it.

"I've never liked watching myself for a start, and somehow or other, because of what happened to Logan, I've been disinclined to watch the rest,' Cox shared with host Laura Kuenssberg. "I knew how it was going to end because I knew that Logan had already set it up, and so I gather that ultimately [in] the end Logan's won through, even though he's in the grave." But for Cox, it's about moving on to the next thing once his time is done. "It's a strange situation. I don't cling onto things – when I'm over, it's over, and I go on. And I find that with this show, which has been a great show – it has been one of the great shows of all time, especially for me – so I can't complain." Oh, and when it comes to who should've ended up on top at the end? Cox likes how it ended, not believing that any of Logan's kids "deserved" the power – and that that was one of the major points that Armstrong was trying to make with the series. Now, here's a look at a video clip from the interview:

"I knew that Logan had already set it up" Succession star Brian Cox reveals he hasn't watched the finale of the hit show but says he knew what was coming and that none of his character's children "deserved" to win in the end#BBCLauraK https://t.co/cNQhRe9nOr pic.twitter.com/kIWuKqYCQy — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Succession: Jesse Armstrong on What the Future Holds for The Roys

After Shiv (Sarah Snook) lives up to her name and votes against Kendall (Jeremy Strong), GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) sets Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) as the company's American CEO.

So Why Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen)? "The idea of Tom being the eventual successor, that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while now. Even though he's not exactly the most powerful monarch you'll ever meet — his power comes from Matsson. Those figures that drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around."

Roman (Kieran Culkin): "In a reductive, brutal way, Roman ends up exactly where he started. He is that guy still. And he maybe easily could have been a playboy jerk with some slightly nasty instincts and some quite funny jokes. He could've stayed in a bar, being that guy. And this has been a bit of a detour in his life, I would say."

Shiv (Sarah Snook): "Shiv is still in play, I'd say, in a rather terrifying, frozen, emotionally barren place. But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat. I mean, there's gonna be some movement there. There's still a lot of that game to play out, but that's where we leave it. And it feels like it's going to be hard to progress for them emotionally, given the things they've said about each other."

Kendall (Jeremy Strong): "For Kendall, this will never stop being the central event of his life, the central days of his life, central couple of years of his life. Maybe he could go on and start a company, or do a thing. But the chances of him achieving the sort of corporate status that his dad achieved are very low. And I think that will mark his whole life."

