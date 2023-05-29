Brian Cox Thanks Succession Team for "Greatest Work Experience Ever" Less than a day after the series finale, Succession star Brian Cox shared a heartfelt message for the cast & creative team on IG Stories.

Earlier today, production assistant Molly Minnie shared a look via video at how shaving Jeremy Strong's head factored into how Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and others celebrated wrapping HBO & series creator Jesse Armstrong's Succession. But this time around, things are getting serious, as we hear from Brian Cox now that the series has wrapped. And to say that he has nothing but high praise for the cast & creative team would be an understatement. "We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever," Cox began the message he posted on Instagram Stories (check out the screencap below). "The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing. It was on it's [sic] way to become a great series but the Love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable. I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart."

Succession: Jesse Armstrong on What the Future Holds for The Roys

After Shiv (Sarah Snook) lives up to her name and votes against Kendall (Jeremy Strong), GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) sets Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) as the company's American CEO.

So Why Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen)? "The idea of Tom being the eventual successor, that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while now. Even though he's not exactly the most powerful monarch you'll ever meet — his power comes from Matsson. Those figures that drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around."

Roman (Kieran Culkin): "In a reductive, brutal way, Roman ends up exactly where he started. He is that guy still. And he maybe easily could have been a playboy jerk with some slightly nasty instincts and some quite funny jokes. He could've stayed in a bar, being that guy. And this has been a bit of a detour in his life, I would say."

Shiv (Sarah Snook): "Shiv is still in play, I'd say, in a rather terrifying, frozen, emotionally barren place. But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat. I mean, there's gonna be some movement there. There's still a lot of that game to play out, but that's where we leave it. And it feels like it's going to be hard to progress for them emotionally, given the things they've said about each other."

Kendall (Jeremy Strong): "For Kendall, this will never stop being the central event of his life, the central days of his life, central couple of years of his life. Maybe he could go on and start a company, or do a thing. But the chances of him achieving the sort of corporate status that his dad achieved are very low. And I think that will mark his whole life."

