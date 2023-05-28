Succession Creator on What Future Holds for Main Players (SPOILERS) Succession creator Jesse Armstrong offers some thoughts on what the future holds for each of our main players after the series finale.

By now, all of the backstabbing has come to an end, and a "victor" (if there is such a thing) has been crowned. Now, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong is opening up about the series finale of the award-winning series. Specifically, what the future holds for the Roys beyond the final credits. So we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a double layer of spoiler coverage just to make sure you didn't get here by mistake. You've been warned…

In the following featurette, Armstrong and director & executive producer Mark Mylod discuss the Succession series finale and reflect upon the series now that it's come to an end… AND THIS IS YOUR LAST SPOILER WARNING! If you scroll past the video, you'll find the intel that you're looking for…

After Shiv (Sarah Snook) lives up to her name and votes against Kendall (Jeremy Strong), GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) sets Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) as the company's American CEO.

So Why Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen)? "The idea of Tom being the eventual successor, that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while now. Even though he's not exactly the most powerful monarch you'll ever meet — his power comes from Matsson. Those figures that drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around."

Roman (Kieran Culkin): "In a reductive, brutal way, Roman ends up exactly where he started. He is that guy still. And he maybe easily could have been a playboy jerk with some slightly nasty instincts and some quite funny jokes. He could've stayed in a bar, being that guy. And this has been a bit of a detour in his life, I would say."

Shiv (Sarah Snook): "Shiv is still in play, I'd say, in a rather terrifying, frozen, emotionally barren place. But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat. I mean, there's gonna be some movement there. There's still a lot of that game to play out, but that's where we leave it. And it feels like it's going to be hard to progress for them emotionally, given the things they've said about each other."

Kendall (Jeremy Strong): "For Kendall, this will never stop being the central event of his life, the central days of his life, central couple of years of his life. Maybe he could go on and start a company, or do a thing. But the chances of him achieving the sort of corporate status that his dad achieved are very low. And I think that will mark his whole life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!