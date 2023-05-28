Succession: Brian Cox's Logan Roy Looms Over Series Finale Key Art With the series finale hitting screens in a few hours, HBO released a Logan Roy-focused key art poster for Succession, "With Open Eyes."

After checking in with the cast of HBO & Jesse Armstrong's Succession earlier today to learn the traditional Roy Family Toast, it's time to shift our focus to the very serious matter at hand. By the time the final credits roll on the series finale "With Open Eyes," viewers will finally learn who will be letting standing at the end of the day – and who will end up falling short. And watching over it all metaphorically (from where we could debate for days) is the late Logan Roy (Brian Cox) – as you're about to see in the key art poster released for the series-ender:

"No, not at this point now. I know there was some talk about spinoffs, but no, not at all," HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, shared during a discussion about the series and its future. "I'll never say never, but my instinct and based on a number of conversations about the evolution of 'Succession' and these characters, at this stage, there is no intention of spinning any one character off. Jesse [Armstrong], should he do a series again, I think it will be entirely original. Whether it's based on IP or not, I'm not sure, but it will be a new show, a new idea entirely." In fact, Orsi hopes Armstrong considers HBO for his next venture. "There is maybe sadness in that I don't have the opportunity to build something with him — at least not for now. I'm not sure what he's going to be doing next, and I'm looking forward to sitting with him after the writers' strike and seeing what he'd like to do," Orsi explained. "He's an original thinker, and I have no doubt that he's going to impress us and move us once again with something new at some point." As for Sunday night's series finale? Orsi offers this: "I will refrain from teasing anything, but I will say that Jesse brings us to a very profound, astute, and very honest end."

A Look Back at HBO's Succession Season 4

The fourth season cast for HBO's Succession includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. The newest additions to the cast this season are Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Returning cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney), Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce), Justin Kirk (Congressman Jeryd Mencken), Stephen Root (Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus), Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion). Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

