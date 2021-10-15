Succession Season 3: HBO Shares Episodes 1-3 Overviews, Podcast Info

This Sunday, the war between Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and Logan Roy (Brian Cox) goes "full f***ing beast" when HBO's award-winning Succession returns for a third season. And with a family civil war raging, HBO has released new key art pairing up some of our major players. With a major family war on the way, HBO has released a season overview as well as overviews for the first three episodes, offering clues as to where Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Connor (Alan Ruck), and Roman's (Kieran Culkin) lie (at least for now). And after each episode, host & journalist Kara Swisher will unpack the real-world events that echo the saga unfolding on the screen in the companion podcast for Succession Season 3. Swisher will dive into family dynamics, capitalism run amok, and power unchecked with top journalists, writers, thinkers, psychologists, and cultural critics, as well as some of the people who made the show.

The third season sees Alexander Skarsgard joining the cast as confrontational tech founder Lukas Matsson while Adrien Brody is on boards as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of the Waystar media empire. With the series set to return to HBO on October 17th for the third season of back-stabbing and double-dealing that you can only find in a truly "loving" family, here's a look at the official trailer for Jesse Armstrong's Succession:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Succession (2021) | Season 3 Official Trailer | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kevqiiYNFrc)

Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall's impulsive decision to expose the company's sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world. Episode 1: "Secession": Following his bombshell presser, a righteous Kendall (Jeremy Strong) scrambles to find a base of operations, while Logan's (Brian Cox) team searches for safe harbor. Written by Jesse Armstrong; directed by Mark Mylod. Episode 2: "Mass in Time of War": Kendall (Jeremy Strong) tries to get his siblings, as well as Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandi (Hope Davis), on his side. Fearing his legal situation, Greg (Nicholas Braun) asks Ewan (James Cromwell) for help. Written by Jesse Armstrong; directed by Mark Mylod. Episode 3: "The Disruption": With the DOJ at the door, Logan (Brian Cox) summons his arsenal, while Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) makes a potentially life-changing offer. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) becomes obsessed with his own takedown. Written by Ted Cohen & Georgia Pritchett; directed by Cathy Yan.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Succession: Season 3 | Official Tease | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziBOCIgCaOk)

HBO's Succession is executive produced by series creator & showrunner Armstrong, as well as Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell. Other cast members include returnees Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell. They're joined this season by Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.