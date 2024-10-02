Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: colin farrell, sugar

Sugar: Apple TV Renews Colin Farrell-Starring Series for Season 2

Colin Farrell's Detective John Sugar will be back in Los Angeles and back on the case, with Apple TV+ renewing Sugar for a second season.

With the first season currently streaming, Apple TV+'s Colin Farrell-starring Sugar was one of the most unique series to hit our screens in some time – but we were worried that we might not get a chance to spend another season with Farrell's Detective John Sugar. Well, we are very happy to say that we were wrong, with Apple announcing that the twisted take on the private detective story (no spoilers) will be back for a second season. When the series does return, Sugar will be back in Los Angeles and back to work – taking on another missing person's case while he continues to look for answers surrounding his missing sister.

Created by Mark Protosevich, the second season of the streaming series will see Sam Catlin serve as showrunner and executive producer (under his Short Drive Entertainment banner). In addition, Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg will executive produce for Genre Films (under Kinberg's overall deal with Apple TV+), with Farrell, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also serving as executive producers.

"It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace 'Sugar,' and we are thrilled to return for a second season," shared executive producers Chon and Kinberg. "We're so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell, and, of course, our viewers. We can't wait to get John Sugar back on the case." Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added, "Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of 'Sugar,' with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center. Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can't-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two."

