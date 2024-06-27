Posted in: Anime, Hulu, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: hulu, max, preview, suicide squad, Suicide Squad ISEKAI

Suicide Squad ISEKAI "Go-Getters" ED Music Video: Waller's Got Moves

Here's the music video for Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio's Suicide Squad ISEKAI ED theme song"Go-Getters" from Mori Calliope.

Previously, we were treated to a look at the official opening credits for Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio's Suicide Squad ISEKAI – including the opening theme "Another World" by Tomoyasu Hotei. With the animated series now streaming on Max and Hulu in the United States (and on a number of other streaming services around the globe), we're getting a look at Mori Calliope's ED theme song "Go-Getters" – along with what can best be described as a dance video? I mean – feel free to give us some better background in the comments section below, but that's what we're going with until someone corrects us…

Okay – here's what we're talking about. It's definitely attention-grabbing – and now we know that Waller rules the dancefloor, too:

Directed by Eri Osada with a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy – Fluorite Eye's Song), the updated cast lineup includes Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yūichirō Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, Jun Fukushima as Cecil, Yōji Ueda as Ratcatcher, Hōchū Ohtsuka as Sinker, Shizuka Itō as Enchantress, and Tarō Kiuchi as Killer Croc. Now, here's a look back at some of the character profile teasers that were released over the past few weeks:

With Tomoyasu Hotei providing the opening song ("Another World") and Mori Calliope responsible for the ED theme song "Go-Getters," Suicide Squad ISEKAI is set to hit screens in 2024. Now, here's a look at the announcement trailer that was previously released:

In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle. They run; they die. They lose; they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Suicide Squad ISEKAI was directed by Eri Osada from a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara. WIT Studios handles animation, with character design drafts from Akira Amano and character designs from Naoto Hosoda – with Kenichiro Suehiro running point on the anime's music.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!