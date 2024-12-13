Posted in: NBC, TV, USA Network | Tagged: patrick j. adams, suits, suits: l.a.

Suits L.A. Return "Would Have to Be Right" for Show: Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams (Young Werther) spoke with us about whether he would consider a return to the Suits franchise for NBC's spinoff Suits L.A.

When you're part of a successful franchise, it should come as no one's surprise how some might feel a bit protective about its legacy, as is the case of star Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, a college dropout with a photographic memory and works as an associate for a successful and charismatic attorney, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) in the legal drama series Suits. One of the biggest twists in the series is that Mike never completed law school. Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits ran for nine seasons on USA Network from 2011-2019. Adams appeared in 111 of the 134 episodes, leaving after season seven and appearing in three episodes of the final season. The actor did not appear in the spinoff Pearson. While promoting his upcoming Lionsgate romantic comedy Young Werther, Adams spoke to Bleeding Cool about his Suits legacy, if he's open to a future return in a revival limited series or the upcoming NBC spinoff Suits L.A.

Suits: Patrick J. Adams on Series Legacy, Possible Suits L.A. Return

Bleeding Cool: It's been five years since the end of 'Suits.' Do you feel like you're at a point where you would consider returning to that universe in the upcoming 'Suits L.A.' or would you prefer the spinoff be its own thing?

As far as 'Suits L.A.' goes, that show needs to live on its own. It is built to exist on its own to the degree that any of us from the original show can be helpful. I'll speak for myself with seven years; you're going to have some not fond memories, but mostly wonderful memories. The idea of getting to play that character [Mike Ross] again, which has changed my life and that fans had such a response to – it would certainly be great.

It would have to be right. Everybody would need to feel like it was the right thing, and that world felt like it could use it, and it would be a benefit. There's always the danger of shoehorning people into a thing or it is feeling like you're just doing it for some reason other than "compelling storytelling." If [creator Aaron Korsh] found a good reason, and it felt right, and everybody was excited about it, I'm not closed off to it. I'm also completely content to leave that character exactly where he is and be happy with the work we did.

Only Macht has been confirmed to reprise his role from the original USA series to the upcoming NBC spinoff that will star Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg with Suits L.A. set for February 23, 2025. Suits, which also stars Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl, is available to stream on Peacock. Young Werther, which also stars Douglas Booth, Alison Pill, and Iris Apatow is in theaters, digital, and on-demand on December 13th.

